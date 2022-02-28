Funeral services for Albert H. “Bud” Groskinsky, 89 of Sidney are at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 3, at the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with John Carey and Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Masonic Service will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel, Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.