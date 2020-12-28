On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020, Albert Leon “Buck” McClellan passed from this life to eternal life in heaven, his home forever. With sixty-five years of faithful marriage and ninety-one years of a phenomenal life, Buck gave everyone the best he had to give with quiet strength and deep compassion.
Buck was born on the family farm outside of Vida, Montana, to his parents Luva and Virgil McClellan on July 17, 1929. He went to a rural country school and graduated from Circle High School in Circle, Montana, in 1947. After high school he joined the Army and he faithfully and honorably served his country after the end of WWII. He was recalled to serve at the beginning of the Korean War as a military policeman. During his service, he was assigned to Gen. Douglas MacArthur's honor guard. As a profession, he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic with various companies in Billings until his retirement. Buck was a long-time member of Atonement Lutheran Church for over fifty years. Buck was an avid golfer and played many years in the senior golf league at the Lake Hills Golf Course. He and his wife, Lis, also spent many fun-filled and happy years RVing in their camper traveling all over the western United States and southern Canada.
Buck is preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Lydia and brother Sam. He is survived by his wife, Lis, daughters Tina Leone (Mike Leone) and Tami Hofelich, son Troy McClellan, grandson Sam McClellan, sister Jean Hintz, grandsons Bryan (Katy) and Brad (Bri) Leone and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by many devoted and loving nieces and nephews.
The family of Buck McClellan wishes to sincerely thank the amazing staff at The Billings Clinic for their professional and compassionate care of their beloved husband, father, and grandfather, great-grandfather.
Inurnment will be at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.
Because of COVID, a small and limited private remembrance will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. To view Buck's full obituary, post memorial tributes, and to watch the livestream of the service, please visit Buck's tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church at 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd., Billings, MT, 59105.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.