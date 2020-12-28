Albert Leon "Buck" McClellan

Buck was born on the family farm outside of Vida, Montana, to his parents Luva and Virgil McClellan on July 17, 1929. He went to a rural country school and graduated from Circle High School in Circle, Montana, in 1947. After high school he joined the Army and he faithfully and honorably served his country after the end of WWII. He was recalled to serve at the beginning of the Korean War as a military policeman. During his service, he was assigned to Gen. Douglas MacArthur's honor guard. As a profession, he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic with various companies in Billings until his retirement. Buck was a long-time member of Atonement Lutheran Church for over fifty years. Buck was an avid golfer and played many years in the senior golf league at the Lake Hills Golf Course. He and his wife, Lis, also spent many fun-filled and happy years RVing in their camper traveling all over the western United States and southern Canada.