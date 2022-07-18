Albert Matteo Uribe (76) of Summerset SD, and Las Vegas, NV passed away June 28, at his Las Vegas residence. Albert was born to Alberto and Melba (DeNittis) Uribe in El Paso, TX. Albert was raised in Laurel, Montana along with his siblings Joseph Uribe (Jane) Power, MT; Carlos Uribe (Sue) Billings, MT; Cindy Weinheimer Billings, MT and John Uribe(deceased).

Albert later graduated from Laurel High school in 1964. Later that year, Albert proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate on the U.S.S Providence in the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge in 1970, Al attended college in California and returned to Montana as a draftsman.

In 1984, Albert married Rose Ann Austin and proudly became the parent of Shannon (Kelly) Gjerde; Billings, Mt, Brandon Gjerde; (deceased) , and Melissa Gjerde; Summerset; SD. Albert eventually retired from Conoco, a job he held for over 20 years. Upon retirement, Albert and Rose spent their time between Summerset, SD and Las Vegas, NV. Everyone that knew Al knew of his love for movies, regarding war and westerns. Albert's grandchildren Jordan (Chase) Andersen; Billings, MT , Jade Gjerde; Boulder, CO, Haylee (Bobby) Jutting, Kylee Bennett, Gunner Bennett and his great granddaughter NovaLee Jutting, filled Alberts life with love and joy. Alberts grandchildren loved their "grandpa" aka "papa" dearly and will always know him as their biggest supporter. Albert had numerous nieces and nephews. Albert Matteo Uribe is preceded in death by his mother Melba (DeNittis), his father Alberto Uribe, his brother John Uribe and his son Brandon Gjerde.

Services are pending, and will be posted on Als Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a donation to the National Democratic party.