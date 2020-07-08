Albert Otto Krenzler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albert “Al” Krenzler went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 6, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep.

Al was born on June 4, 1932, to Bernard and Magdelina Krenzler in Wishek, North Dakota. The family moved to Montana in 1937, where Al attended school. At the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country for four years during the Korean War.

Al returned to Montana and worked as a painter. He spent many weekends fishing, hunting, camping, and at his cabin in Paradise Valley, enjoying all Montana had to offer.

Al loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and truly believed in Jesus as his Savior. He was a confirmed and active member of Christ The King Lutheran Church for over 50 years.

Al is survived by his wife, Billie; his children, Dan Krenzler, Kayla Krenzler, Yvonne Wilkie; his grandson, Alex Krenzler; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Christ The King Church, 759 Newman Lane.

