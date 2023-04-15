Albert Roy Peters, 74, passed peacefully in Billings, MT on Feb. 15, 2023.

Albert was born on May 27, 1948 in Red Lodge, MT to parents Anna and George Peters, Sr.

Albert attended Belfry schools and had worked on the home farm. He was drafted into the Army in 1968 during the Vietnam Era, and served into the 1970s. He later worked as a farmhand in various Wyoming places, until he and his brother, Bob, Sr. and family resided together in Thermoplis, WY and they later started a place in Clark, WY in the early 1990s.

Albert was a survivor in many ways, but one was while setting up residency in Clark, they lived three winters with water from an underground mountain spring, light from a kerosine lantern, and heat from a wood burning stove in a little camper.

Albert was a fixer of engines, big and small, and he also enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing and hunting for wild game to eat.

Albert was a good shot, even earned the Sharpshooter badge, while in the Army.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bob Sr., George Jr., and Andy, also sisters Irma, Judy and Monica.

Albert is survived by his sisters Rosie, Linda, Alice, and Arlene. The sisters would like to Thank Parkview Care Center for the great care they gave Albert.

Military Graveside Service will be at the Bridger Montana Cemetery at 11 a.m. on April 22, 2023.

Rest in Peace, Albert, We love you.