Albert Thomas Kersich

Al received many honors and awards during his career. These included: In 1967, the Billings Engineers Club Young Engineer of the year; in 1979, the Distinguished Service Award; in 1995, University of Detroit Engineering Alumnus of the Year; in 1992, NCEES Distinguished Service Award with Special Commendation; and in 1998, the ABET Linton E. Grinter Award for Distinguished Service to Engineering Education. The culmination of these honors was in 2019 when he was inducted into the Montana State Professional Engineers Hall of Fame, which was among his most proud.

Al devoted many years of service not only to the advancement of engineering, but to nonprofit organizations as well. He was instrumental in starting Little Guy Football and coached it and Little League Baseball for many years. He was a longstanding member of the Elks for 68 years, having served as Exalted Ruler six times and held positions on numerous committees. He was also a member of the Billings Rotary and American Legion. Al served on, and was president of, the Northern International Livestock Show and Rodeo, for which he was instrumental in bringing the Professional Bull Riding Tour to Billings. He was head of the N.I.L.E. Rodeo committee for over 35 years.