Albert Wayne Kern
Albert Wayne Kern

Albert Wayne Kern, 79 of Billings passed away Sept. 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife Marilyn and children Kevin and Melanie, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son Grant.

A memorial service is pending.

