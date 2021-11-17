Alexander “Alex” Earl Smith, 74 of Billings, passed away, Nov. 11, 2021, following a 17 month battle with cancer. He is now at peace in the loving arms of God, and will be missed by his wife Trudy, sister Johanna, daughter Tamilyn, extended family and a host of many friends. Alex was born on Jan. 11, 1947 in Portsmouth, VA to Jamesina (Latham) and Herbert Hoover Smith. He came to Montana as a young man and became a steward of the land, farming in various places across the state including Golden Valley, Musselshell, Fergus, Judith Basin, and Big Horn Counties.