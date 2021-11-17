 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexander 'Alex' Earl Smith
0 entries

Alexander 'Alex' Earl Smith

  • 0
Alexander 'Alex' Earl Smith

Alexander “Alex” Earl Smith, 74 of Billings, passed away, Nov. 11, 2021, following a 17 month battle with cancer. He is now at peace in the loving arms of God, and will be missed by his wife Trudy, sister Johanna, daughter Tamilyn, extended family and a host of many friends. Alex was born on Jan. 11, 1947 in Portsmouth, VA to Jamesina (Latham) and Herbert Hoover Smith. He came to Montana as a young man and became a steward of the land, farming in various places across the state including Golden Valley, Musselshell, Fergus, Judith Basin, and Big Horn Counties.

Funeral Services for Alex Smith will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Lane in Billings, followed by a reception. Burial will take place at 2 p.m., at Mountview Cemetery. To view Alex's full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit his Tribute Page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News