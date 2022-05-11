SYKESVILLE, MD - Alf Joseph Hulteng, 94, passed away in Sykesville, Maryland, on May 1, surrounded by his loving family.

Alf Joseph Hulteng was born on July 9, 1927, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Alf and Ingeborg Hulteng. The middle of three children (Andrea and David), Alf's young life was filled with friends, adventure along the Red River, and hockey.

Alf graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1945 and at age 17 immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. At the close of WWII, Alf received an honorable discharge and returned to Grand Forks to attend the University of North Dakota where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering. Alf continued on and passed the rigorous exam to become a Professional Engineer.

In 1954, Alf married Margaret (Peg) Annette Tracy. Alf and Peg had four sons, Lee, Eric, Paul, and Steve. The family ventured west, first moving to Jamestown, ND, and eventually to Billings in 1964 where they made their home.

Alf was a partner in Fisher Construction for many years. Afterward, he started his own commercial construction company.

Alf and Peg were devoted to Christ and to their faith. The couple were charter members of King of Glory Lutheran Church. Music was a large part of Alf's life, and he sang in the KOG choir and in the Billings Symphony Chorale. During family gatherings and celebrations – and there were many – Alf could be counted on to spontaneously break into song, bringing smiles to adult faces and giggles from the grandchildren.

Though Alf and Peg made their home in Billings, a piece of their heart remained in North Dakota and at Maple Lake, Minnesota. Each summer the family would pack up the station wagon and travel east to spend weeks and months at the family lake cabin. There, Alf taught the four boys to fish, waterski, and catch turtles. They also learned the value of hard work as they helped on numerous cabin improvement projects every summer.

Alf never met a stranger. He was a warm, caring, gentle man who always had a kind word to share. Those fortunate to have been guests at a Hulteng dinner will remember his keen sense of humor, belly laughs and twinkling blue eyes. There has never been a kinder, or more gentle soul than Alf.

In 2020, Lee and MaryPat welcomed Alf to their home in Sykesville, MD, where they had constructed a specially equipped, private apartment for him. For nearly two years Alf enjoyed the simplicity of a bucolic community as well as adventures to nearby towns, including Baltimore and Gettysburg, and cross-country trips back to the family cabin on Maple Lake.

The entire family is filled with gratitude for Lee and MaryPat's selflessness and loving care of Alfie. You are truly angels on earth - thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are also deeply appreciative of his hospice care team, including Birdie and Jenna.

Alf was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Peg, his father, Alf, mother, Ingeborg, and sister, Andrea Albin.

Alf is survived by his four sons, Lee (MaryPat), Eric (Allyn), Paul, and Steve (Chris), brother David, 8 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, a great, great grandson, and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridging Life, 292 Stoner Ave., Westiminster, MD 21157, or a charity of one's choice.