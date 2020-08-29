× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alfred Ben (Buck) Muri, age 93, of Miles City, was called home on August 21, 2020.

On July 19, 1927, a son was born to Rasmus and Nellie (Johnson) Muri on their homestead in Cartersville, Montana. Alfred Ben (Buck) Muri was the sixth born of seven boys and two girls. He attended grade school in Cartersville and spent his high school years in Miles City. In 1944, Buck graduated from Custer County High School in three years so he could join the Merchant Marines. He spent the next two years serving his country and sailing around the world.

When he returned from the war, Buck reunited with the love of his life, his soul mate, Dannetta “Dannie” Lockie. Their marriage in Forsyth, on June 11th, 1950, became the third union between a Muri brother and a Lockie sister. Buck's brothers, Andy and Bob, married Dannie's sisters, Lorraine and Jean, fostering a very unique family dynamic. He always told his mother-in-law, she needed to have more girls because he still had a few brothers left.