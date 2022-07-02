Alfred Joseph "Joe" Falcon, aged 98, of Butte, passed away on the morning of Monday, May 9.

A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Friday, July 8, at 1 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower Street, Missoula, MT 59804.

Joe's family invites you to join them at a reception following the Graveside Service at the home of Terry and Becky Falcon, 5519 Riverview Dr. S., Florence, MT 59833.