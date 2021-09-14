Alice Ann Keefer-Robson

Alice A Robson passed away peacefully on Friday Sept. 10, 2021 at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home. She was born Feb. 1, 1940 to Dale and Helen Keefer in Billings. Alice started school in Billings until the middle of her first grade year. Her dad Dale bought a ranch outside Ryegate where she attended school until her graduation. She graduated with the class of 1958 from Ryegate High School. After high school, Alice attended Eastern Montana College for a semester but decided she would rather obtain full time employment which she did until she met and married her love Gerald Robson.

Alice and Gerald married on Sept. 9, 1961 and shared almost 51 years together until Gerald's passing on July 13, 2012. They raised three children: Dale, Gail and Michael and made many memories. During the last years of being a widow, Alice enjoyed friends, family and activities at the senior center.

Throughout Alice's life one thing that remained was her constant faith in God. She accepted Jesus as her savior at the AOG church in Rygate when she was in high school and kept strong in her faith until the end.

She will be remembered as a caring mother, devoted wife, steadfast friend, grandma and great homemaker. Hobbies included dancing, playing games with family and friends, going on short rides out of town, coffee with friends and word finds.