 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alice Compton Tompkins
0 entries

Alice Compton Tompkins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alice Compton Tompkins

Nov. 16, 1935 - Jan. 9, 2021

Alice passed away in Tucson, Arizona. Her memorial is Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in Tucson at Vista United Methodist Church. The obituary and live stream of the memorial can be viewed at: Vistaumc.org.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News