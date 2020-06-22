Alice E. Thompson

Alice (Hertzler) Thompson, who has been such a big part of our lives over the past several years, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born at Culpepper, Virginia on Jan. 9, 1921 to Joe and Vyrle (Hite) Hertzler and later moved to Lodge Grass, Montana, after the death of her father.
After graduating from Sheridan High School in Wyoming, she attended Nebraska Wesleyans University and then went on to earn degrees from Colorado State College and Eastern Montana College. She taught in Colorado and then at Broadwater, Rimrock and Rocky Elementary Schools in Billings.
After early retirement she was a volunteer teacher at Red Bird Mission in Eastern Kentucky, returning to Billings, she worked in Christian education at First United Methodist Church.
She was married to Martine Thompson and was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, and her cousin Frances (Hertzler) Preston.
Her surviving family members include; cousins, Betty Ferguson of Forsyth, Montana; Lonita (Prather) Costello; Lynn Prather and wife Betty; Timothy Prather and wife Judy, and Penne (Prather) Johnson, and husband Wesley.
She was sharp as a tack and strong-willed and lived independently until her death. She was an inspiration to her family and many friends. She will be missed.
Memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on the guestbook at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.