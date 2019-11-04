Alice Eileen Damjanovich passed from this life on Sat. Nov. 2, 2019. She was born on Sept. 5, 1932 to Arthur and Julia Brown Maust. Raised in Billings, Alice graduated from Billings Senior and was married to Petar B. Damjanovich on August 30, 1952. Alice and Pete raised 10 of their 11 children in Billings and then in Ballantine.
She is preceded by her parents; three of her children and her husband. Alice is survived by her remaining children, Eli (Vicki), Diana (Ted) Sherman, Kathy (Brad) Ketterling, Bob, Daniel, Paul (Harriet), David, and Rose (Rodney) Erb; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Marvin and Ardon and their wives; four sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
At her request no services are planned. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.