Alice Eileen Damjanovich passed from this life on Sat. Nov. 2, 2019. She was born on Sept. 5, 1932 to Arthur and Julia Brown Maust. Raised in Billings, Alice graduated from Billings Senior and was married to Petar B. Damjanovich on August 30, 1952. Alice and Pete raised 10 of their 11 children in Billings and then in Ballantine.

She is preceded by her parents; three of her children and her husband. Alice is survived by her remaining children, Eli (Vicki), Diana (Ted) Sherman, Kathy (Brad) Ketterling, Bob, Daniel, Paul (Harriet), David, and Rose (Rodney) Erb; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Marvin and Ardon and their wives; four sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

At her request no services are planned. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.

