{{featured_button_text}}

Alice Faye Williams passed away on August 3, 2019. A visitation will be from 12-5 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Forsyth Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

Tags

Load entries