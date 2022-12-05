Alice Gene Tower passed away peacefully on the evening of Nov. 28. She was surrounded by family members, friends and love. Alice was born on a kitchen table in Yale, Oklahoma, on Oct. 17, 1925, to Archer Dick Elliott and Della Frances Elliott. She married Emery Tower on Aug. 24, 1946. Alice graduated from Oklahoma A & M, now Oklahoma State University in 1943 and was a diehard OSU sports fan all her life.

Emery and Alice moved to Montana with an oil company in 1958. She taught Head Start in Billings then taught 3-4 year-olds at the Community day care center at the First Congregational Church for 19 years. After Emery passed away in 1978, her life was devoted to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She lived 62 years in their home on Rancho Road before moving to West Park Village so she could receive more help.

She is survived by her children E. Lee Tower (Cheryl), Jill Tower and Keith Tower (Jody); grandchildren Emery Tower (Chelsey), Samantha Tower, Michelle Loftus (Patrick) and Heather Loftus, Max Jahn, Tyler Jahn, and Zach Tower; and her great-grandchildren Reise Berndt, Cadence O'Brien Tower and Mackenzie Tower. She is preceded in death by her husband Emery M. Tower, Jr.; grandson Nic Tower; brother Dale Elliott; brother Bill Elliott and sister Lois Chapman.

Alice was loved by many and will be missed.

