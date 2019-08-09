Alice Iola Moseley, 83, died in the loving care of RiverStone Hospice House on Aug. 7, 2019.
She was born in Fromberg on Aug. 30, 1935, to Harry and Alice Wood. Graduated Senior High in 1953. Married Bud Cunningham in 1954, having two sons, Joe and Calvin. Married Deryle Moseley (deceased) in 1958, having five children, Edward (deceased), Cindy (John Fleming), Noel (deceased), Brenda and Dean (Dan Parker); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, volunteering and crocheting hats and gloves in her last years for many different schools and groups around Billings.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. If you would like to donate in her name, please do so to either The Alliance or RiverStone Hospice House.
