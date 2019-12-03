Alice Jean Melin Townsend died Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 at her home near Acton, Montana. she was born on July 17, 1926, at Chico Hot Springs, Montana, to Lelia Wilcoxson Melin and Leander Melin, the third of five children: Ruth, Bob, Mildred, Alice, and Helen.
She grew up on a beautiful ranch in Paradise Valley at the foot of Chico Peak in a large white farmhouse with indoor plumbing but without electricity. She remembered polishing and refilling the kerosene lamps every Saturday. She loved the home where she grew up and spoke fondly of those days before the family lost the ranch.
She attended Upper Mill Creek School, a one-room school, with her siblings and a few other kids. They often rode their horses to school, just a mile away. Alice attended Park County High School in Livingston, where she boarded with a family and worked to earn her keep.
When she was working as a waitress in Livingston, she met the love of her life, Murray Charles Townsend. Murray said that the first time he saw her, he knew they would marry, and they did marry a few weeks later. They celebrated 73 wedding anniversaries together.
Alice is survived by her sons, Robert Townsend, and Randall Townsend; and her daughters Marilyn Siess and Connie Aaron. Also surviving her is her sister Ruth Colin and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Lelia and Leander Melin; her sisters Mildred Ball Noel and Helen Fuller; her brother Bob Melin; and her grandson Lee Phillips. She will be missed.
Services will be held on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at Coronerstone Community Church 4525 Grand Avenue, Billings MT.
