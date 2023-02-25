Beloved mother, cherished wife, seasoned gardener and meticulous seamstress, Alice Laverne Adams (Conrad), 85, passed away gracefully in her home on the evening of February 8 with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was born in a small house outside of Belfry, MT, on August 12, 1937 to Emil and Elizabeth Conrad, the fourth of five children. Alice was baptized on November 1, 1937 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bridger and confirmed on April 16, 1950 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Belfry. As a Carbon County kid, Alice learned all the pertinent particulars of farm life in the 1940-50s: gardening, canning, baking, sewing, quilting, milking cows, and learning respect for irrigation ditches, farm equipment, and her strict German parents. Her love of gardening was instilled at a young age; her prolific garden showcased cucumbers, tomatoes, dill, rutabagas, kohlrabi, and rows of rhubarb. Her garden's signature touch was the cosmos sonata she planted between rows--truly a sight to behold. Indeed, "She who makes a garden works hand in hand with God."

Alice grew up in the shadow of the Beartooth Mtns and the Clarks Fork River, attending all 12 years in the Belfry School District. She was smart, tough and sweet as rhubarb pie. Alice was an avid 4-H member winning blue ribbons for her charming embroidered flour sack towels, pinafore ric-rac aprons and baked goods made with garden ingredients. She was a proud Belfry Bat and graduated Valedictorian of her 1955 high school class where her yearbook quote reads, "Alice Conrad: Sophistication and brains wrapped in one neat package." She participated in many clubs including Chorus, Drama, Student Council, Future Homemakers of America, Co-Editor of the Echoe school paper, Pep Club and as a leader at Pow-Wow journalism.

After graduation, Alice moved from the farm to the bustling city of Billings. She did a short stint as a secretary at Rocky Mtn College. She felt the pull of California and joined her older sisters in San Francisco under the watchful eye of their Aunt Martha. She worked at a SF law firm for a year, but missing Montana, returned home. In 1958 she began working at the Sheriff's Office as a stenographer. At the Yellowstone County CourtHouse, she met her future husband, hopeless romantic, public defender and good Samaritan, John L. Adams. They courted, enrolled in dance classes practicing the polka, waltz and two-step. The dance partners were married on July 30, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church. They adopted two children, Robert John and Pauline Elizabeth, making a lovely home and happily raising their children on Dahlia Lane. They were married for 42 years until John's death in 2002. Her love was unconditional and sweet; we unconditionally loved her dill pickles, chokecherry syrup, schnitzel fruit soup, banana bread, oyster stuffing, ripple kuchen and sweet apple butter.

Early on, Alice was a stay at home mom giving her young children an appreciation of nature, the pride of a craft project, and the importance of thrift. She lived her life with style and grace as an ultimate caretaker whether it be as matriarch of the family or the tender of her garden. She enjoyed playing cards, learning three handed pinochle and Hearts at a young age. Later, her bestie bridge group became a Saturday afternoon ritual for decades; Alice opened with a strong hand and her three hearts at the table were Virginia, Darlene and Vicky. She was the fabric of her family and as seamstress in charge she sewed dresses, doll and Barbie clothes, prom dresses, several quilts, and her daughter's wedding dress and taffeta rose drop veil. She also sewed adorable Halloween costumes at her grandsons' request and designed keepsake Christmas stockings for the boys.

In the fall of 1979 Alice returned to work as a "take no prisoners" attendance clerk at Lewis and Clark Middle School. Alice excelled at this job combining her organization skills, moxie, social savvy and meticulous record keeping to track students' whereabouts. She enjoyed her 36 years playing a truancy detective at Lewis and Clark and meeting generations of students' families. Middle schoolers knew and respected Mrs. Adams; indeed, her reputation preceded her. Alice began working summers in 1999 in the insurance department for EMBS. She could bring home the bacon AND fry it up in the pan. At the end of the school year of 2015 she retired from both School District 2 jobs. Alice's final years were quiet ones. Homebound, she spent her lazy days reading the Gazette, sitting on her sunny enclosed porch watching the world go by, and reminding others, "The Good Lord doesn't give you more than you can bear." Although she suffered from declining health and memory issues, she was witty, clever and joking to the end. The twinkle in her blue eyes and the dimple in her cheek were ever present as she gave one of her "one hand in the cookie jar" smiles. ALA--you will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughter, Pauline E. Guilbert and her husband Galen; three grandchildren, Holden Filippo, Marco Galen and Luca John; one sister, Dorothy May Hergett and her husband Edward; one sister-in-law, Marcella Conrad; one brother-in-law, Thomas Zelka and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L., her son, Robert, her parents and siblings Larry Conrad, Betty Joanne Clark, and RoseMarie Zelka.

Alice's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to local medical staff: Dr. Neal Sorenson, his staff and nurse Kathy at St. Vincent's Healthcare, Vicky and the nurses at the SLC Coumadin Clinic and Dr. David Christianson at Frontier Cancer Center for their wonderful care over the years. Shout out to her California care crew: Dr. Douglas Abeles, her orthopedic hip surgeon, the amazing staff of Valley Pointe Rehab Center in Castro Valley, CA, who strengthened Alice so she could return to her beloved home under the Big Sky. A final thank you to all of her daughter's friends who supported Alice in ALL the ways both in CA and MT, especially the Dro Mammas of California, Pauline's 406 friends, mom's lovely watchful neighbors, her sister-in-law, Marcie Conrad, the staff of Big Sky Senior Services and her special "neighbor" Nanette Getz for providing daily home checks, laughter and constant care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to either Big Sky Senior Services, www.bigskyseniorservices.org or her favorite radio station, Montana Public Radio, mtpr.org.

Memorial service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, March 10th at 11 a.m. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow in the basement. Church is located at 537 Grand Avenue in Billings. Condolences may be made at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.