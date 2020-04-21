Alice L. Kester
0 entries

Alice L. Kester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alice L. Kester

Alice L. Kester, 92, longtime Columbus resident, passed away April 18, 2020, at her assisted living residence in Billings.

For complete obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Kester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News