On May 12, 2023, Alice was greeted in heaven by the Angel Bowling Team, just in time for the Heavenly Tournament. She was born on February 14, 1920, in Fremont, Nebraska to Mary and James Brewer. After meeting a handsome young man at a dance, she and Phillip Frank were married at the family farm in Laurel on February 6, 1941. They were blessed with 5 children, Gary, Marvin, Iris, Cliff and Sandi. In 1957, the family moved to the farm south of Rockvale where she continued to live until 2005 when she moved to Billings.

Her first love was her family but running a close second was league bowling which she began in the 70s and continued until she was over 100 when she had to switch to Wii bowling, where she was just as competitive. Another hobby was painting which she also continued to do until the end. Over the years she baked wedding cakes, crocheted hundreds of gifts, and was most famous for her lemon meringue pies at the potluck dinners where there was always a mad scramble to get to first. Her homemade noodles and peanut balls were a special treat for family and friends at Christmas.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years and a beloved son-in-law Don Weisgerber. Alice was the last of both her and the Frank generations.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Annette), Marvin (Linda), Cliff (Sally) and daughters Iris Weisgerber and Sandi (Steve) Olson. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Viewing will be on May 18th, from 4-6 p.m., at the Smith Funeral Home in Laurel. Services will be on May 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Laurel, 506 S. 5th Street. A reception at the Church will be followed by Interment at the Laurel Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Laurel or to a charity of your choice.

A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Sweetwater Retirement Community for the love and care they gave her.