In Memory of Alice Marie Lion Shows, A Virtuous Woman

Alice left this earth to be with her Lord on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. She was born Dec. 10, 1946 at the Deaconess Hospital in Billings, Montana. She was the 5th child of Thomas Carl Young and Louise Yarlott Young. Alice was a member of the Ties the Bundle clan.

Alice was raised on a farm at Lodge Grass, MT. She attended school in Lodge Grass from first grade through HS graduation in 1965. She attended Eastern Montana College completing a degree in Elementary Education. During her college years she attended a summer program at Gonzaga University. Alice taught school at Wyola Elementary School for many years and was an excellent teacher. After her retirement as a teacher she became a paralegal for the Crow Tribal Courts. She will be remembered for her services helping many people.

She married Thomas Lion Shows, the love of her life at the First Crow Indian Baptist Church at Lodge Grass on June 25, 1976. They were married for 45 years. She and Thomas were blessed with two sons, Thomas Louis and Frank Gerard Tomlin “Tomie” Lion Shows.