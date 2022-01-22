Alice S. Klundt, 95, of Billings, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Alice was born on Feb. 12, 1926, in Miami, Florida, to her parents, Charles and Katherine Hayden. Later they moved to Billings, Montana, where Alice lived most of her life.
Alice attended the McKinley-Fratt Catholic School until 9th grade, and then attended Billings Senior High School. After she graduated, Alice enrolled in Anderson's Beauty College. Alice had a lifelong career as a talented beautician. She was a hard worker and had her own Beauty Shop. At the age of 40, Alice started acquiring rental properties and developed a successful rental business.
Alice was a kindhearted lady, and she was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. Alice was a proud and devoted mother of her two daughters, Dianne and Karen.
Alice is predeceased by her siblings, Charles Hayden, James Hayden, and Joyce Carr. Alice is survived by her two children, Dianne Wood and Karen Klundt.
