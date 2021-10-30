Alice Spear Bankey, 98, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Alice Lorraine Hicks was born on July 20, 1923 to Walter Wesley and Alice Mae Hicks in Miles City, MT. She graduated from Custer County High School in 1941.

She married Gordon Wesley Spear on Nov. 12, 1942. Gordie and Alice have five children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Alice was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Miles City. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, served terms as both an Elder and Deacon, and belonged to the Ruth and Debra Circles of the Presbyterian Women, She was a member of the Eagles Club Auxiliary, the Caledonian Society, the Custer County Art Center, the Miles City Town & Country Club, and was a 4-H and Brownie leader. She was also an avid golfer (carding an elusive hole-in-one), gardener, power walker, and swimmer.

Gordon died on Sept. 15, 1988. Alice married Thurman Bankey on Dec. 20, 2000. They enjoyed their lives together in Miles City and Tucson. Thurman died on August 14, 2013.

Alice moved to St. Paul, MN in July 2015 living with daughter Kim Spear and husband Michael Wilson. Alice was loved by her new friends at New Life Presbyterian Church and in her new St. Paul neighborhood. Compression fractures of her back and osteoporosis led to her quick decline.