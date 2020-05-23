Longtime Roberts area resident Alice Zumbrun passed away May 16, 2020. Alice was born to parents Orville and Sarah Burris on June 19, 1925. She resided there until her marriage to Everett Zumbrun on July 2, 1942. They were married for 61 years. After Everett's passing, she moved to Joliet and resided there for 14 years. Alice enjoyed her family and loved to spend time with her sisters and their families. Her hobbies included gardening and painting. We will always remember Alice's feisty spirit as well as her loving heart.