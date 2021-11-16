Our sweet daughter, sister, friend, wife, and mother journeyed home on the morning of Nov. 13, 2021.

Alicia Rose Kosmann Powelson was born on July 18, 1986 to Lance and Vivian Kosmann in Bozeman, Montana. Shortly after, she became a big sister to not one, not two, but six siblings.

She was a second mother to them all: Bryan (Jacque), Aaron (Ashley), Valerie (Austin), Bradley (Ava), Marissa (Tim), and Parker. After high school, Alicia attended the University of Montana and graduated with a degree in psychology. In 2008, She married Josh Powelson and to this union were born four beautiful boys: Emery, Jaxon, Lancer, and Liam. Her children were her pride & joy, and she loved them deeply.

Alicia filled many of her days with cooking, dancing, and reading her bible. She placed her trust in God and strived to follow the teachings of Jesus. She was not one to draw attention to herself nor did she value the material things in life. Instead, Alicia cared for others and lived intentionally.

There will be a funeral service held at Heights Family Funeral Home on 733 W Wicks Lane on Friday Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m.