Alisha Tuss

Alisha Michelle Tuss was born Oct. 18, 1981, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Shari and Kent Florence. Alisha gallantly and fearlessly fought Neuroblastoma for 15 years. She passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by her family.

In 1988 the family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Alisha attended Air Academy High and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs in 2003. She accepted a position and went to work for the Department of Justice in 2004 and moved to Billings in 2005.

Alisha is survived by her husband, Dustin Tuss; children, Sophia and Ryder; parents, Shari and Kent; and sister, Cami Middleton.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Tad Florence and her grandparents.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest donations in Alisha’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Memorial Sloan Kettering.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Dr.

Burial will follow in Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

For a longer obituary and to share memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

