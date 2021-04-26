Alison Gail Davis
Alison Gail Davis, age 31, passed away in her home in Billings, on April 23, 2021, from ovarian cancer.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at Apostles Evangelical Lutheran Church in Billings, with Pastor Jay Bickelhaupt officiating. Burial will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park in Billings. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Apostles Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A memorial visitation with family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron, South Dakota.
Alison was born on Feb. 9, 1990, in Huron, South Dakota, to Denis and Diana (Hohbach) Slepikas. Growing up in Huron, Alison enjoyed working with her dad on the family farm. She especially enjoyed working with the baby pigs. Alison was involved in many activities and projects, both in school and in the community. She loved helping people and working on fundraisers, such as Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society. Her cancer diagnosis inspired the creation of a Relay for Life team in Billings, and she was actively working on raising funds up until her death. Bowling was her passion, which included playing in leagues and travel teams. She was very artistic, and became a skilled crafter and quilter, a hobby that led to contributions in the church and other organizations. She also had the greenest thumb of them all, planting many flower gardens and growing vegetables. Many of her jobs in high school and college involved her working in the pop-up greenhouses at local stores. Alison loved music, playing the flute and piano, as well as playing the hand chimes for church. She was an avid cat lover, collecting anything that had to do with cats. She adored her pet cats Whiskers and Poppy.
Alison attended South Dakota State University, graduating with a B.S. in Microbiology in 2012 and a B.S. in Medical Laboratory Science in 2014. It was at SDSU that she met her future husband, Wesley Davis. Alison and Wesley were married in October of 2014, and she moved to Billings where Wesley was already working after college. In Billings, Alison loved working as a Medical Lab Tech for Billings Clinic. She was very involved in the church, especially with arts and crafts. She designed and made numerous centerpieces for special functions, as well as craft projects for kids. She also planted and maintained flowers on the church grounds. Particularly fond of tomatoes, Alison would grow large amounts of tomatoes that she would give away to friends in town. She loved tent camping and enjoyed going to drive-in movies and movies in the park.
Grateful for having shared in her life is her husband, Wesley of Billings; her parents, Denis and Diana of Huron; grandmother, Maudene Hohbach of Mitchell, South Dakota; grandmother, Marlene Slepikas of Huron; aunts and uncles Dan Hohbach of Mitchell, Doug (Penny) Hohbach of Letcher, Denice (Don) Hein of Huron, Craig (Melynda) Slepikas of Huron, Lori (Tony) Beyer of Watertown, South Dakota; and numerous cousins.
Alison is preceded in death by her grandfather, Buell Slepikas; grandfather Donald Hohbach; and her aunt Tricia Hohbach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Shriner's Hospital for Children or the American Cancer Society for ovarian cancer research.
