Alison Gail Davis

Alison was born on Feb. 9, 1990, in Huron, South Dakota, to Denis and Diana (Hohbach) Slepikas. Growing up in Huron, Alison enjoyed working with her dad on the family farm. She especially enjoyed working with the baby pigs. Alison was involved in many activities and projects, both in school and in the community. She loved helping people and working on fundraisers, such as Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society. Her cancer diagnosis inspired the creation of a Relay for Life team in Billings, and she was actively working on raising funds up until her death. Bowling was her passion, which included playing in leagues and travel teams. She was very artistic, and became a skilled crafter and quilter, a hobby that led to contributions in the church and other organizations. She also had the greenest thumb of them all, planting many flower gardens and growing vegetables. Many of her jobs in high school and college involved her working in the pop-up greenhouses at local stores. Alison loved music, playing the flute and piano, as well as playing the hand chimes for church. She was an avid cat lover, collecting anything that had to do with cats. She adored her pet cats Whiskers and Poppy.