Alistair (Al) MacSween passed from our presence August 3, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his wife and children. Al was born July 23, 1927, to Hannah (Sneddon) and Joseph MacSween in Quill Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada. He had an older brother, Ian. His parents were homesteading in Canada. At one year of age his family relocated to northern California.

At age 17, Al joined the Merchant Marines, where he served for two years. In 1950 he was drafted into the US Army and served two years in Korea. In 1955 he married Joan Meyer and had a son, Jim, and a daughter, Joyce. Al built their first home in Marla Bay, Nevada, with the help of his father-in-law, Albert. They later moved to a second home in Round Hill, Nevada. Joan died at a young age. Al married Marilyn Mockel and inherited three more children, Kim, Peggy and David Peterson. The family lived in Nevada until relocating to Bozeman in 1974. Al married Virginia (Ginny) Patterson of Billings in 1987 and inherited two more children, Ellis and Jennifer Patterson.