Alistair (Al) MacSween
Alistair (Al) MacSween

Alistair (Al) MacSween passed away on August 3, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th Street West.

