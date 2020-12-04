Allan D. Borrett

Allan Borrett, 80, of Billings went home to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 1, 2020. Born June 29, 1940 in Millville, Iowa, the son of Raymond E. and Ada Jane (Davis) Borrett. Allan graduated from Harlem High School and Moody Bible Institute, later earning a Master's Degree in Biblical Counseling from Andersonville Theological Seminary. He gave his life to God in June 1957. Allan married the love of his life, Janet Wallace, on Feb. 11, 1961, and together they dedicated their lives to serving their Lord as missionaries and in the pastorate with Child Evangelism Fellowship and several churches in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Allan loved his family dearly and was loved in return by them and many whose lives he touched. He loved singing and playing music on the organ and guitar and enjoyed photography.