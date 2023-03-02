We regretfully announce the passing of Allan Elwood Hall, (83), fondly known as Pete or Pops, of Bridger, Montana, on February 13, 2023 at home with his loving wife by his side.

Pete was a fighter to the end. After a difficult battle with congestive heart failure and an array of disturbing ailments old age conveys, he left us behind. Those that knew him can hear him say, "There is no such thing as the golden years" and "The 'golden years' are for the birds." The colorful language was purposefully removed, but you can use your imagination. Even so, his resolve to live was admirable beyond belief. Pete did not want to miss one day, one hour, one minute of life as long as he was with his wife Alice of nearly 40 years.

There are a few things about Pops that were a constant throughout his life: first, he had a lifelong love affair with peanut butter (any brand-bigger the container the better); second, he believed there was nothing finer than a smooth-running Chevy pickup and finally, he loathed going to the hospital. Pete was a fun-loving, sympathetic and thoughtful man who enjoyed gardening, watching football and baseball, reading, a belly laugh and fishing (in his younger years). However, it is safe to say, his greatest enjoyment was eating Alice's home cooked meals. especially when it included pie. In addition to Pete's parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy and son, James. He leaves behind his beloved wife Alice, his much-loved daughters Denise and Kay and their spouses, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will miss you Pops!

No service and cremation will take place at Pete's request and his ashes will be kept around as long as the cat Molly doesn't knock them off the buffet because she saw a reflection of a spider in the polished urn. In his memory, Pete would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name.