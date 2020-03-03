Allan Gary Lien was born Dec. 21, 1936 and died Feb. 20, 2020. ‘Be well-prepared for winter weather.' In the spring of 1937, Al's parents Norm and Viola placed him in a dresser drawer and left South Dakota for Absarokee, Montana. Norm was going to work for the Knute Homestead Farm, southwest of town. Allan learned to drive the 1940 pickup truck as long as it was parked on a hill, had to be able to get it out of gear to drive it.

In 1942, at five years old, Al went to Fishtail School, while his father worked at the Chrome Mines. He spent 1st through 4th grades at that location until the family moved down river to Absarokee on a rented farm. This is where he completed fifth and sixth grades.

Spring of 1948, moved north of Columbus, in the mud. Through twelfth grade in Columbus, graduated honorably, had several scholarships and was encouraged to attend Montana State College in 1959. Watched the Fieldhouse being built, knew several of the construction workers. Al was first graduating class in the Fieldhouse. Fall 1959, drafted US Army Construction Engineers, US Sector in Germany. Returned to U.S. in 1962. Was asked to accept a job with the Agricultural Engineering Experiment Station. Did so in 1963. 30 + years in the field of soil, water, and farm machinery; Development. Married 1972 to Connie Kerr. Purchased land for horses. Over the years accumulated 82 acres. Exper St. closed June 30, 1993.

