Allan Brilz passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on July 18, 2019, while doing one of the many things he loved to do, golfing with his friends.
Allan was born on Jan. 30, 1949, in Bismarck, North Dakota, the oldest of seven sons born to George and Agnes (Barth) Brilz. The family moved to Glendive in 1957. He received his education at Sacred Heart School and Dawson County High School in Glendive. Allan graduated with the class of 1967. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from September 1968 to March of 1970. He married Petronella Rodakowski on Aug. 31, 1968, and, after returning from Vietnam, they moved to Billings.
Allan and Pet had two daughters: Becky and Lori. Allan’s first job in Billings was for Cook Painting and Perfataping. He didn’t know anything about it, but he ended up loving it and stayed with the same trade for 44 years. He started Rimrock Taping and Texturing in 1978, and incorporated, becoming Rimrock Drywall Inc. in 1981 until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of Home Builders Assoc., and won Associate of the Year in 1984 and 2002. He was a member of Hilands Golf Club, serving as president in 2013 and on the Board of Directors. He loved his daughters and five grandchildren very much and took part in all their activities. Pet and Allan celebrated their 50th anniversary with their entire family in Cancun, Mexico, in August of 2018.
Allan is survived by his wife, Pet; their two daughters, Becki Brilz (Randy Koliha) and Lori (Grant) Agnew; his four granddaughters, Rachel Hein (Daragh Kavanagh), Amanda (Dylan) Stoltenberg, Megan Agnew (Drew Atkeison) and Faith Sayler; one grandson, Joseph Agnew; five brothers, Bob (Midge), Rod (Candice), Jim (Tina), Bill (Brenda) and Rick (Cheryl); also his ‘other brother,’ Bob; his sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Stan) Rahm; and many, many cherished friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A reception will follow from noon to 3 p.m. at Hilands Golf Club.
Memorials in memory of Allan can be made to Life Skills Fore Montana Youth (formerly 1st Tee) or Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
