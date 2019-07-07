Allan Lavern Seward, 82, passed away July 2, 2019, at his home in Billings. He was born March 8, 1937, to Edward and Jocelyn (Glass) Seward in Hutchinson, Kansas. He is survived by his two brothers, Paul and Richard, and was preceded in death by his parents and half-siblings Edward, Dortha, and Lawrence.
Al graduated from high school in Garnet, Kansas, in 1955. He and his first wife, Mary (Ewbank), married in 1957 and moved to Seattle, where he worked as a draftsman for Boeing. He then worked as a sales representative for various companies and was transferred to Billings in 1965.
He married his second wife, Ruth (Ley), in Billings in 1966. Together they ran the West Parkway, S-quire, and Tree House restaurants in Billings and the Country Cupboard in Shepherd over a span of more than 20 years. He also worked in sales at various times during these years. After leaving the restaurant business, he worked in a variety of sales and service positions with grocery brokerages and other firms. Ruth passed away in 2013. In 2017, he married Yvonne (Bohlman) in Billings. They enjoyed travel, quality time together, and their dog Bandit.
Al had nine children who have given him numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved camping, fishing, visiting the ocean, going on cruises, leatherworking, singing, painting and drawing, enjoying cars, viewing football and the Seahawks, and watching his grandsons’ baseball games.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 10, at 1:30 p.m. at First Alliance Church, 1835 Central, in Billings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stillwater Hospice of Montana.
