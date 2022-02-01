Allan Wang

I (Dean) was born in 1967.

Moving from Ollie to Baker in 1969, they built and ran the pellet mill, “Wang Feeds,” for 20 years. Discussing the virtues of cottonseed cake was one of Dad's favorite topics.

They lived at the same address their entire lives, finally building a garage in recent years.

They weren't much on hunting or recreating but they took me skiing, hunting, and fishing a few times, and never missed one of my activities or sporting events. To their credit, they never once asked me, “What the hell are you thinking?!” when I walked away from a football scholarship to rodeo. They weren't rodeo folks but whole heartedly supported me, often hauling horses for us.

Dad flew us to a few rodeos. He loved that. Thank you to the rodeo folks who took the time to visit with him. He so enjoyed those friendships, even Schall.

One of Dad's greatest loves was flying, having gotten his pilot's license in the mid-1970s, and flying airplanes and helicopters for 40 years. I hope that he and Jack Bethel are currently talking shop.