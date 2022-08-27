Allen Duane Gunderson, 95, of Billings, passed Wednesday, August 24. Funeral Service to be held on Monday, August 29, at 10 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery with Military Honors. Please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com to read the full obituary.
