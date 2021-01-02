Allen Dwayne Lang, 80, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at his home in Billings after a long battle with lung and heart disease. Allen was born on May 30, 1940, in Lansing, Michigan.

Allen joined the Air Force immediately after graduating high school, which took him to Montana, where he met his wife Nancy (Cope) Lang. They were married June 21, 1961; they were married for 39 years and had 4 daughters.

Allen loved to fish and hunt. He could often be found down by the river or at Lake Elmo when he was not at home. He also enjoyed reading, playing cards & games, and supporting his kids & grandkids in their multiple activities. After retirement, Allen enjoyed traveling the United States and abroad visiting family and friends.

Allen is survived by his daughters Susan Lang, Laura (Lang) Speer, and Christina Lang; six grandchildren, Shelbi (Kreutzer) Chretien, Kody Kreutzer, Roy 'Austin' Lang, Michael Speer, Matthew Speer, and Brandon Speer; one great grandson, Baylen Chretien; two brothers, Don Lang, and Jim Lang; a girlfriend, Barbara Burley, and the rest of his family and friends.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents, John & Edith Lang; his wife, Nancy (Cope) Lang; his daughter, Malinda (Lang) Kreutzer; and two sisters, Marge (Lang) Woodward, and Betty (Lang) Fisher.

The family asks that donations in Allen's name, be made to the Wounded Warriors or Paralyzed Veterans, in lieu of flowers or gifts. Per Allen's wishes, he will be cremated and a small private ceremony will be held in the summer of 2021.