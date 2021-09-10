Allen Lee Shrader passed away on Sept. 4, 2021, in Billings, Montana. Allen was born at home on April 28, 1947 to Earl and Muriel Shrader in Arthur, Nebraska. Throughout life, Allen lived in Custer, Billings, and Ryegate, Montana, graduating from Ryegate High School.

He was involved in farming and ranching, served as Head of Security and Operational Manager at Rimrock Mall, and retired as Manager of Lockwood Mini Storage. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, attending baseball games (Billings Mustangs), hockey games (Billings Bulls), rodeos, playing cards, a good joke or story, his family and friends, and was a huge Denver Bronco Fan.

Dad, you will be greatly missed by many, we love you.

A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12th, 2021 at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, Montana.