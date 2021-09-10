 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen Lee Shrader
0 entries

Allen Lee Shrader

  • 0
Allen Lee Shrader

Allen Lee Shrader passed away on Sept. 4, 2021, in Billings, Montana. Allen was born at home on April 28, 1947 to Earl and Muriel Shrader in Arthur, Nebraska. Throughout life, Allen lived in Custer, Billings, and Ryegate, Montana, graduating from Ryegate High School.

He was involved in farming and ranching, served as Head of Security and Operational Manager at Rimrock Mall, and retired as Manager of Lockwood Mini Storage. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, attending baseball games (Billings Mustangs), hockey games (Billings Bulls), rodeos, playing cards, a good joke or story, his family and friends, and was a huge Denver Bronco Fan.

Dad, you will be greatly missed by many, we love you.

A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12th, 2021 at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, Montana.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News