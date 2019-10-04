Allen passed away Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019. He was born Nov. 8, 1942 in Coeur d'Alene, ID to Philip and Alice (Zimmerman) Schneider. Allen was raised west of Billings till joining the Navy in 1961, then to repairing cameras for Camera Crafts, He married Carol Jean Lewis in 1985, moving to Dale City, VA in 1988. He worked for VA State Transportation and then was employed by the Smithsonian Institute as a Maintenance Mechanic until he retired in 2005 and returned to Laurel Montana.
Allen was self employed as a handy man, wood working, painting, remodeling and various jobs.
Allen enjoyed Camping, Hunting, Fishing, building furniture.
Allen is the oldest of six children, survived by his brothers Dick (Diane), Woodbridge, VA, Gary (Jeanne), Dale (Susan) and George of Billings. He was preceded in death by Carol and his sister Diane Reiter.
No services are planned. He will be laid to rest on Monday at the Veterans National Cemetery, Laurel, MT
