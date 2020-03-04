Allen Porter Hartman
0 entries

Allen Porter Hartman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Allen Porter Hartman

Allen Porter Hartman

Allen Porter Hartman, MD, died at the Billings Clinic on Feb. 29, 2020, of cardiovascular disease. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 21, 1930. His parents were Joyce Ian Hartman, MD, and Ruth Green Hartman. He lived in Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, until his 12th birthday.

Al practiced pediatrics at the Billings Clinic from the time of his arrival in Billings in 1961 until he retired in 1995.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at American Lutheran Church, with a reception to follow. Cremation and Funeral Gallery has been entrusted with arrangements and a full obituary can be viewed online at www.cfgbillings.com/families/hartman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Avenue, Billings, MT. 59101, Billings Clinic Foundation PO Box 31031, 59101 and St. John's United Foundation, 2429 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102.

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Hartman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News