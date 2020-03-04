Allen Porter Hartman
Allen Porter Hartman, MD, died at the Billings Clinic on Feb. 29, 2020, of cardiovascular disease. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 21, 1930. His parents were Joyce Ian Hartman, MD, and Ruth Green Hartman. He lived in Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, until his 12th birthday.
Al practiced pediatrics at the Billings Clinic from the time of his arrival in Billings in 1961 until he retired in 1995.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at American Lutheran Church, with a reception to follow. Cremation and Funeral Gallery has been entrusted with arrangements and a full obituary can be viewed online at www.cfgbillings.com/families/hartman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Avenue, Billings, MT. 59101, Billings Clinic Foundation PO Box 31031, 59101 and St. John's United Foundation, 2429 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102.
