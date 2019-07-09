Allen Wayne Wegner, aged 73, passed away the morning of July 6.
He had been fighting cancer for several months and it finally won.
Allen was born Sept. 6, 1945, to Fred and Emma Wegner in Billings. He had two brothers Richard and Kenneth and a sister Linda. Allen went to school in Billings, graduating from West High. He joined the Army Reserves. Allen worked for the City of Billings Street Department as a heavy equipment operator, retiring in 1996.
Allen married Lynette Olijnyk Nov. 22, 1969. They lived in Billings their entire life. They enjoyed many shared hobbies and experiences including travel, cars, and whatever caught their interest. He was able to fulfill his dream of building a hot rod, a 48 Chevy. Allen played baseball growing up and moving to softball later in life. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, photography and his partner in crime, his father in law Ron. He found humor in so many things and loved a joke or story.
He had a soft spot for animals. You name it, injured birds, stray cats, his dogs, horses and pet cats. He was a member of American Legion Post 4 cooking breakfast for the post for many years and was a member of the Honor Guard.
He is survived by his wife Lynn of almost 50 years; his father-in-law Ron and brother Dick and his wife Donna and many life long friends.
Thanks to the wonderful people at Frontier Cancer Center and St. Vincent's Hospital for their care.
We will miss you. A funeral service with military honors will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West followed by a private interment. Condolences may be shared online at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
