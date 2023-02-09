Allene June Reiter went to meet her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 31. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. Allene was born on June 21, 1942, in Cody, Wyoming, to parents James Allen Peery and Dorothy Peery. She was joined by sister Reva "Jane" in 1943.
Through the matchmaking skills of a "Reiter cousin" (Nancy Kirby) and Allene's sister, Jane, Allene would meet her lifetime partner and farmer, William "Bill" Edward Reiter. They married on Oct. 14, 1960. They had three children: Timothy, Brenda and Jeanette "JJ."
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at First Alliance Church, 1835 Central Ave., Billings. Interment will take place at a later date this spring with arrangements under Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.
To read the full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit michelottisawyers.com.
