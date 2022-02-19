Alta Leah Champ

She was born on July 5, 1965, on Poplar, MT. Alta attended Poplar High School and continued her studies in Lawrence, KS where she attended Haskell Indian Nations University. In 2005, Alta married her loving husband, Melvin Champ. They resided together in Billings after marrying. She worked as a home health aide. Alta was very loving and generous. She helped those in need and loved to give back to others. Alta was well loved by everyone who had the opportunity to know her. One of her accomplishments was being an ordained Pentecostal Minister. Teaching Sunday School to children was one of her great joys in life. Alta was great with children, especially her grandchildren who she cherished. Besides her love of spreading joy to others and teaching, Alta enjoyed arts and crafts. She had gifted hands and like to make Native beading and sewing crafts. Alta was very fortunate enough to travel all over the country with her husband. Together they took several trips a year to see new places. Alta's favorite place to visit was Nashville, TN.