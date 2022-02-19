Alta Leah Champ, 57, passed away at home on Feb. 11, 2022, after complications from diabetes.
She was born on July 5, 1965, on Poplar, MT. Alta attended Poplar High School and continued her studies in Lawrence, KS where she attended Haskell Indian Nations University. In 2005, Alta married her loving husband, Melvin Champ. They resided together in Billings after marrying. She worked as a home health aide. Alta was very loving and generous. She helped those in need and loved to give back to others. Alta was well loved by everyone who had the opportunity to know her. One of her accomplishments was being an ordained Pentecostal Minister. Teaching Sunday School to children was one of her great joys in life. Alta was great with children, especially her grandchildren who she cherished. Besides her love of spreading joy to others and teaching, Alta enjoyed arts and crafts. She had gifted hands and like to make Native beading and sewing crafts. Alta was very fortunate enough to travel all over the country with her husband. Together they took several trips a year to see new places. Alta's favorite place to visit was Nashville, TN.
Alta is predeceased by her brother Allard Savior.
Surviving is her mother Verbena Savior Jackson and her husband Royce of Poplar, MT; her brother Alfred “Jr.” Savior of Poplar, MT; daughters Cherish Gutierrez and her husband Edgar of Utah, Chance Robles of Billings; grandchildren Alvino, Paycee, Giovani, Diego, Maya and Elisha; Champ stepchildren Raymond, Johnalena, Deborah, Joe, John, Issac, and Deline; Champ step grandchildren Marcus, Tianna, Giovani, and Armani. Also surviving are her brother-in-law Glaydel and his wife Lela. A special thanks to the Beasley family who was very accommodating and welcoming to Alta during Champ family reunions.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 S. 27th St., Billings, MT 59101. Cremation has taken place and a burial of cremains will take place later in the Poplar Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to www.smithfuneralchapels.com. The Champs would like to thank the entire medical staff at the Billings Clinic especially Dr. Samples who was very caring and helpful, the medical staff at Columbus and Red Lodge, and Riverstone Hospice for their care of Alta.
