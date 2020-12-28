Alton Charles Albers, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Al was born in Carmine, Texas, on March 30th, 1939. He enlisted in the Army right out of High School, and was stationed in Ft. Devens, Massachusetts as a Special Vehicle Driver. Al received a medal for Good Conduct during his service. He was honorable discharged in 1963.

After his service Al went to work for several different oil companies (Sinclair, Mobile) doing seismic work.

While out fishing in South Dakota one day after work he met his catch of a lifetime Diane Froelich. Al and Diane were married at Chapel in the Hills, in the Black Hills of South Dakota, in 1980. Al and Diane lived in Sidney, Montana, during the Williston oil boom. After oil prices fell during the late 80's, Al and Diane moved to Billings, Montana, with their two boys. Al continued to work for the oil industry (Marathon, and Sies Pros) until his retirement in the mid 1990's. Al spent some time during retirement driving school bus for the Laurel Public Schools.