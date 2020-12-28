Alton Charles Albers, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Al was born in Carmine, Texas, on March 30th, 1939. He enlisted in the Army right out of High School, and was stationed in Ft. Devens, Massachusetts as a Special Vehicle Driver. Al received a medal for Good Conduct during his service. He was honorable discharged in 1963.
After his service Al went to work for several different oil companies (Sinclair, Mobile) doing seismic work.
While out fishing in South Dakota one day after work he met his catch of a lifetime Diane Froelich. Al and Diane were married at Chapel in the Hills, in the Black Hills of South Dakota, in 1980. Al and Diane lived in Sidney, Montana, during the Williston oil boom. After oil prices fell during the late 80's, Al and Diane moved to Billings, Montana, with their two boys. Al continued to work for the oil industry (Marathon, and Sies Pros) until his retirement in the mid 1990's. Al spent some time during retirement driving school bus for the Laurel Public Schools.
“Big Al” had a passion for fishing and loved to spend hours in his boat or on a shore bank waiting for the big one. He enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his family and friends. Grandpa Al always made time for his grandkids, whether it was sitting in his chair and reading them books, going for a lawn mower or four-wheeler rides, teaching them how to fish, or making sure they made it to church to learn about God.
Al was known for his great wisdom and kind words. He always had great advice in every situation.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Diane's mother and father, and many friends during his life. Al is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 40 years Diane Albers. His sister Shirley Loveless (James Loveless). His four children Pamela Albers, Wendy Albers, Dustin Albers (Leslee Cox), Kyle Albers (Andrea Albers). His eight Grand Children: McKenna Gale, Kourtni Albers, Bradley Albers, McKyla Albers, Katie Albers, Kekoa Albers, Kaison Albers, and Khloe Albers. Along with Diane's family and many great friends.
Al will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. He knew God would be waiting for him and knew that we will all someday be reunited in Heaven. Our hearts mourn for Al's passing but know he is in a better place watching over us and guiding us on our life's journey. Next time you reel in the big catch just know its probably Al letting you know he is watching and waiting. Al has walked the docks his last time and made it home.
