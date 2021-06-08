Alva ‘Lee' Adams

After a long battle with Parkinson's on June 1, 2021, Lee gained his wings and joined his wife Shirley in Heaven.

Lee was born in Red Lodge, Montana on August 3, 1636, to CL and Amelia Adams, the first of five sons and one daughter. He grew up and lived his entire adult life in Park City, Montana. Lee met Shirley Ann Foos from Laurel and they married on Nov. 22, 1958.

In the 1960's Lee and his brothers Leonard and Lester started a construction business. In the 1980's he got the gold bug and went gold mining. In the 1990's he started a business in Laurel, Diamond Recovery System, with his good friend Bob Horswell. Lee and two of his sons built it into a highly respected business in the global oil field industry. After selling the business all three of them retired.

Lee's passion was his grandkids, fishing and gold mining. Lee was an independent man, he did not believe in obstacles; if there was a rock in the way, he blew it up. A kinder, more gentle man could not be found.

Lee is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, his grandson Jake, parents CL and Amelia, and brother Albert.