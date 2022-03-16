Alvin Albert Kirschenman, 95, died peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning, March 13, in Billings, MT. He was born Feb. 25, 1927, in Burnstad, ND, to Theobald and Rosina Kirschenmann, and was the youngest of 10 children.

The family moved to the Hardin, Montana area in 1934 to farm. Alvin was inducted into the US Army in May of ‘45, but he was sent home 11 months later due to the death of his father. He met the love of his life, Anna Mary Job, at a friend's wedding dance, which began both their romance and love of dancing together, especially doing the Waltz, Polka, and Two-step. They were married on May 11, 1949 in Hardin.

Al's first job was with International Harvester. He then moved his young family south of Hardin where he farmed for several years through the birth of his fourth child. They moved back into Hardin when he landed a job at Marshall Wells Store for more than 20 years before moving to Billings in 1977. He worked for a short time at Billings Hardware and spent the remaining years of employment at Sportsman Supply Warehouse until his retirement in 1992.

Al was known as the community “fix it“ man in his off hours. As a boy raised during the depression era, he could mend anything broken. If he did not have the right tool or part, he made those, as well. He was a self-taught contractor, electrician, plumber, mechanic, and seamstress. His garage never housed his car because, at any given time, there would be 5 to 10 lawnmowers, appliances, or other items from neighbors and friends that needed repair. Yet, he could not bring himself to accept even a small payment for his labor. His children enjoyed the many contraptions he invented out of spare parts, adding hours of fun to their childhood. During his last four months of life, he even made alterations to his wheelchair.

As the youngest of 10 children, and before there was TV, he learned to play every musical instrument in the house before he was old enough to help on the farm. He was one of those phenoms who “played by ear “and mastered the piano, organ, banjo, accordion, harmonica, and even created and built a few of his own instruments. Music was his stress release, so it was part of his normal day, while his wife crossed-stitched or quilted.

Alvin is survived by his wife of 72 years; his children, Carol Seder (Leo), Kathy Strecker (David), Paul Kirschenmann (Cindy), Jane Manley (Jerry), Linda Harris (Jim); 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, three sisters, several nieces and nephews, and one son-in-law.

Alvin did not want a formal funeral service, so the family will celebrate his life sometime this summer. For now, Anna would love to read cards from anyone who knew him. Those could be sent to her in care of Aspen View, 3075 Avenue C, Billings, MT, 59102.