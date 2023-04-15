Alvin Henry Hart, 91, of Huntington Beach, California, passed away on March 25, 2023, in Huntington Beach, CA. Alvin was a loving husband and devoted family man. He was born in Billings, MT to George and Elizabeth Hart on December 27, 1931. Alvin married Marion Gilmore on June 10, 1958 and in 1960 they moved to California where Alvin went to work for Rockwell International for over 30 years.
Alvin is survived by his children, Alvin Todd Hart, and Elizabeth (Steve) Carlock. His brother Harvey (Karen) Hart and sister Betty (Francis) Beffert and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Marion, his parents, and 9 brothers and sisters.
