Alvin Jacob Staley

Alvin 'Al' Jacob Staley passed away Thursday June 11, at Parkview Care Center. Al just celebrated his 90th birthday 3 weeks prior. He was born on May 20, 1930, west of Billings near Hesper, son of Jacob and Molly Staley.
Al experienced the many joys of growing up on the farm with his brothers, sisters and cousins. He attended Elder Grove School and as a teenager and moved to Billings with his parents and attended Billing Senior High School, graduating in 1948. Then he went on to the University of Denver where he was a member and president of the PI KAPPA ALPHA fraternity. Graduating in 1953, he then spent the next two years in pilot training program in the U.S. Air Force. In 1955 Al returned to Billings to become an employee with COP Construction where he worked for 12 years.
In 1967, Al realized a dream when he conceived and opened a night club called GRAMMA'S. New to the concept and format, the club with peanuts on the floor, and Al playing his Piano and having sing alongs as he played, rapidly became one of most talked about clubs in the state. Al also owned and operated ‘DUDLY'S' bar. In 1989, Al retired and closed the clubs.
Al traveled to many countries including Europe, Australia and South America. He enjoyed his home, yard, and numerous pool parties. Al was preceded in death by all four of his siblings. But Al leaves a legacy of friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Al's life will take place at Hilands Golf Club, 714 Poly Drive, on June 16th from 6 to 9 p.m. Memorials can be sent to the Animal Welfare League.
Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.